Olympic dreams realised: Abhishek aims high for India in Paris Olympics

The Indian men’s hockey team will soon touch down in Paris, as the reigning Olympic Bronze medalists to compete in the Paris Olympics.

Among the many Olympic debutants poised to make their mark on the Olympic stage, Abhishek, a forward of the Indian team, stands out as he prepares to realise his childhood dream of representing his nation at the pinnacle of sporting competition.

Abhishek's journey to the Olympics is the culmination of a dream nurtured since his early teens, a dream that now places him in the privileged position of representing his nation on the world's biggest sporting stage.

With a profound sense of responsibility, he is determined to give his all and bring pride to India.

Abhishek was born and brought up in Sonipat Haryana. Abhishek's family is quite excited for him as he's about to represent India on the biggest stage. It's a surreal feeling for the family members all the sacrifices are bearing fruit now.

“When I started doing well in hockey, the most we expected was a government job. So, seeing me reach this level is thrilling for them. My brother, especially, has always been my biggest supporter.” said Abhishek



Abhishek further added: “My extended family and friends know I play for India, but we do not talk about Hockey much. However, ahead of the Olympics, I’ve been getting so much love and wishes from them, encouraging me to do well for India. Everybody knows how important this is, that is the significance of the Olympics."

With 74 matches under his belt representing India, Abhishek has honed his skills in high-stakes environments, competing in prestigious tournaments like the Commonwealth Games, the FIH World Cup, the FIH Pro League, and the gold-winning Asian Games campaign.

He remains unfazed by the pressure, stating, "The pressure in big tournaments doesn't deter me or change my approach. I just try to execute on the pitch."

Apart from the numerous role models in the team, Abhishek expressed that he draws inspiration from footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

“As a professional athlete, his mentality and approach to the game motivate me to play and train in a certain way. Watching him has inspired me to push my limits and strive for excellence,” he said



Currently immersed in a mental conditioning camp at Mike Horn's base in Switzerland, the Indian hockey team is prioritizing psychological resilience alongside their physical prowess.

Abhishek emphasizes the significance of this camp, stating, "After months of focusing on the physical aspect of the game, this camp is exactly what we needed. The team has been spending time connecting on and off the field, improving our bond, and learning to handle high-pressure situations better." and concludes.

India will begin their campaign on July 27 when they take on New Zealand in their first pool B match at 9 PM IST.





