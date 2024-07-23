2nd Hockey India Sub Junior East Zone Championship 2024 begins Wednesday

The second Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women East Zone Championship 2024 is set to get underway on Wednesday at the Maulana Md. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium, Guwahati.

Thirteen teams - seven women's and six men's teams - will compete for the coveted Zonal Championship titles.

In the women's category, teams are divided into two pools. Pool A includes the Odisha, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Pool B consists of Jharkhand, Manipur, Assam, and Mizoram.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semi-finals on July 30.

The men's competition follows a round-robin format featuring Odisha, Jharkhand, Manipur, Bihar, Assam, and West Bengal.

The top two teams will progress to the final on July 31.

The championship begins with a women's match between Jharkhand and Assam, followed by Odisha facing West Bengal.

In the men's category, Odisha will play against West Bengal, with Manipur taking on Bihar, and Jharkhand competing against Assam in the last match of the day.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey expressed enthusiasm for the event, and said, "It is encouraging to see youngsters pick up hockey sticks and participate in high-level tournaments at a young age. It bodes well for the future of the sport."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh emphasized the potential of the region, and added, "There is immense talent in North-East India, and we aim to provide the framework for youngsters to excel in hockey. This championship offers a platform for honing their skills."