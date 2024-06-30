2nd Hockey India Junior Men and Women North Zone C'ship to be held in UP

The second Hockey India Junior Men and Women North Zone Championship 2024 is set to take place from July 1 to 8 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

This tournament will see eight teams compete in both the men’s and women’s categories and this event aims to provide a platform for junior players from the North Zone.

The competing teams include Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh. This championship offers young players a chance to showcase their talents and gain national recognition.

In the men’s category, Pool A consists of Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, reigning champions Punjab, and Uttarakhand. At the same time, Pool B comprises Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and the home team, Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In the women’s category, defending champions Haryana, Delhi, Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand are in Pool A. Pool B has Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format in the group stages. The top two teams from each pool will move on to the semifinals. The winners of the semifinals will then compete for the championship title.

Speaking about the tournament, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "The 2nd Hockey India Junior Men and Women North Zone Championship signifies a significant advancement for hockey in the North Zone.” He added, "We eagerly anticipate the showcase of dedication, hard work, and talent at this championship."

The first day of matches will see Haryana play against Uttarakhand and Delhi face Jammu and Kashmir in the women’s category.



In the men’s category, Haryana will take on Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh will play against Delhi.