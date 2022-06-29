After playing 208 international matches, former hockey captain Sushila Chanu eyes World Cup debut

Ruled out of the 2018 Hockey World Cup due to an injury, experienced India midfielder Sushila Chanu is looking to the upcoming edition of the tournament to make amends.



Sushila may have played 208 matches for India but the tournament in the Netherlands will be her maiden World Cup appearance.

"In 2018, I missed playing the World Cup in London due to an injury. Subsequently, I struggled with form which resulted in me missing out on the Asian Games that year. It was perhaps one of the biggest lows of my career. It was a difficult phase but I was determined to overcome it and earn my place in the squad again," recalled an emotional Sushila.

While the tournament starts on July 1, India begin their campaign against England on July 3.

The 30-year-old made a strong comeback and has played a significant role in the team's progress over the past four years after missing out on the Asian Games in 2018.

"For many of my teammates, it's their second outing at the World Cup but for me, it's a first. It is an emotional moment for me and I surely believe it will be a memorable one for us," she said on the sidelines of the team's practice match against Chile on Tuesday evening.

She was part of India's triumph at both the FIH Olympic Qualifications and the FIH Series Finals in Bhubaneswar. The 2014 Asian Games bronze medallist also played a role in the team's historic fourth-place at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Speaking about the mood in the dressing room ahead of the big-ticket event, Sushila said, "We arrived in Amstelveen soon after our Pro League matches ended in Rotterdam last week. We have had enough time to settle into the team hotel and also have been training at the World Cup venue."

"Definitely everyone is pumped up and looking forward to give their 100 per cent. Netherlands is a fantastic venue for hockey and the hosts have created a great atmosphere for the participating teams. We are all looking forward to our first match and a good start against England is what we need," Chanu signed off.