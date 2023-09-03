Hockey5s World Cup pools, schedule released

The draw for the 2024 Hockey 5s World Cup, set to be held in January 2024 in Muscat, Oman was done and the pools of the tournament revealed on Sunday night.

In the women’s competition hosts Oman were drawn in Pool A along with Malaysia, Fiji and Netherlands. Australia, South Africa, Ukraine and Zambia are placed in Pool B. India, United States, Poland and Namibia are in Pool C, while New Zealand, Uruguay, Thailand and Paraguay complete Pool D.

In the men’s competition Netherlands were drawn with Pakistan, Poland and Nigeria in Pool A. India, Egypt, Switzerland and Jamaica will compete in Pool B. Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago and Kenya are placed in Pool C, while hosts Oman will face Malaysia, United States and Fiji in Pool D.

The highly anticipated FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 pools was officially announced and here are the teams Indian Men's and Women's team will face in the pool stage.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #Hockey5s pic.twitter.com/HdcSp8eHc4 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 3, 2023

The 16 men’s and women’s teams from around the world will all be vying to become the first ever Hockey5s World Champions when the World Cup gets underway from 24-31 January 2024 in Muscat, Oman.