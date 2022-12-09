Hockey
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Complete Schedule, Fixture, Groups, Teams
Here is everything you need to know about India's schedule, fixtures and teams of the FIH 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup in Odisha.
2023 is set to begin with the men's FIH Hockey World Cup at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on January 13. A total of 44 matches are to be played, with the finals scheduled for January 29.
The four Pools
The tournament is structured into 4 pools-
Pool A contains Australia, the CWG champions, alongside Argentina, France, and South Africa.
Pool B includes the reigning champion Belgium, the Asian champion South Korea, the 4th-ranked German team, and Japan.
Pool C comprises the Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile.
Pool D encompasses India, the host nation, England, Spain, and Wales.
India's Schedule
India starts its campaign with a face-off against Spain on January 13 in its first match of the league in Rourkela. The fixture against England will be held at the same venue on January 15, while the game against Wales on January 19 will take place at Bhubaneshwar's Kalinga Stadium.
Group Stage Fixtures
|Date
|Match/ Fixture
|Pool
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|13/01/2022
|Argentina vs South Africa
|A
|Bhubaneshwar
|1:00 P.M.
|13/01/2022
|Australia vs France
|A
|Bhubaneshwar
|3:00 P.M.
|13/01/2022
|England vs Wales
|D
|Rourkela
|5:00 P.M.
|13/01/2022
|India vs Spain
|D
|Rourkela
|7:00 P.M.
|14/01/2022
|New Zealand vs Chile
|C
|Rourkela
|1:00 P.M.
|14/01/2022
|Netherlands vs Malaysia
|C
|Rourkela
|3:00 P.M.
|14/01/2022
|Belgium vs Korea
|B
|Bhubaneshwar
|5:00 P.M.
|14/01/2022
|Germany vs Japan
|B
|Bhubaneshwar
|7:00 P.M.
|15/01/2022
|Spain vs Wales
|D
|Rourkela
|5:00 P.M.
|15/01/2022
|England vs India
|D
|Rourkela
|7:00 P.M.
|16/01/2022
|Malaysia vs Chile
|C
|Rourkela
|1:00 P.M.
|16/01/2022
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|C
|Rourkela
|3:00 P.M.
|16/01/2022
|France vs South Africa
|A
|Bhubaneshwar
|5:00 P.M.
|16/01/2022
|Argentina vs Australia
|A
|Bhubaneshwar
|7:00 P.M.
|17/01/2022
|Korea vs Japan
|B
|Bhubaneshwar
|5:00 P.M.
|17/01/2022
|Germany vs Belgium
|B
|Bhubaneshwar
|7:00 P.M.
|19/01/2022
|Malaysia vs New Zealand
|C
|Bhubaneshwar
|1:00 P.M.
|19/01/2022
|Netherlands vs Chile
|C
|Bhubaneshwar
|3:00 P.M.
|19/01/2022
|Spain vs England
|D
|Bhubaneshwar
|5:00 P.M.
|19/01/2022
|India vs Wales
|D
|Bhubaneshwar
|7:00 P.M.
|20/01/2022
|Australia vs South Africa
|A
|Rourkela
|1:00 P.M.
|20/01/2022
|France vs Argentina
|A
|Rourkela
|3:00 P.M.
|20/01/2022
|Belgium vs Japan
|B
|Rourkela
|5:00 P.M.
|20/01/2022
|Korea vs Germany
|B
|Rourkela
|7:00 P.M.