FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Complete Schedule, Fixture, Groups, Teams

2023 is set to begin with the men's FIH Hockey World Cup at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on January 13. A total of 44 matches are to be played, with the finals scheduled for January 29.



The four Pools



The tournament is structured into 4 pools-



Pool A contains Australia, the CWG champions, alongside Argentina, France, and South Africa.

Pool B includes the reigning champion Belgium, the Asian champion South Korea, the 4th-ranked German team, and Japan.

Pool C comprises the Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile.

Pool D encompasses India, the host nation, England, Spain, and Wales.

India's Schedule



India starts its campaign with a face-off against Spain on January 13 in its first match of the league in Rourkela. The fixture against England will be held at the same venue on January 15, while the game against Wales on January 19 will take place at Bhubaneshwar's Kalinga Stadium.



Group Stage Fixtures



The group stage fixtures will take place between January 13 and January 20. The crossover matches will follow on January 22–23, quarterfinals on January 24–25, 9th–16th position matches on January 26–28, semi-finals on January 27–28, and 1st–4th position matches on the final day, January 29.