FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Complete Schedule, Fixture, Groups, Teams

Here is everything you need to know about India's schedule, fixtures and teams of the FIH 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup in Odisha.

Indian Men Hockey Team
Gayathri Venkatraman

Updated: 2022-12-09T18:23:28+05:30

2023 is set to begin with the men's FIH Hockey World Cup at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on January 13. A total of 44 matches are to be played, with the finals scheduled for January 29.

The 2023 FIH Mens Hockey World Cup Trophy

The four Pools

The tournament is structured into 4 pools-

Pool A contains Australia, the CWG champions, alongside Argentina, France, and South Africa.

Pool B includes the reigning champion Belgium, the Asian champion South Korea, the 4th-ranked German team, and Japan.

Pool C comprises the Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile.

Pool D encompasses India, the host nation, England, Spain, and Wales.

India's Schedule

The Men in Blue

India starts its campaign with a face-off against Spain on January 13 in its first match of the league in Rourkela. The fixture against England will be held at the same venue on January 15, while the game against Wales on January 19 will take place at Bhubaneshwar's Kalinga Stadium.

Group Stage Fixtures

The group stage fixtures will take place between January 13 and January 20. The crossover matches will follow on January 22–23, quarterfinals on January 24–25, 9th–16th position matches on January 26–28, semi-finals on January 27–28, and 1st–4th position matches on the final day, January 29.
DateMatch/ FixturePoolVenueTime (IST)
13/01/2022Argentina vs South AfricaABhubaneshwar1:00 P.M.
13/01/2022Australia vs FranceABhubaneshwar3:00 P.M.
13/01/2022England vs WalesDRourkela5:00 P.M.
13/01/2022India vs SpainDRourkela7:00 P.M.
14/01/2022New Zealand vs ChileCRourkela1:00 P.M.
14/01/2022Netherlands vs MalaysiaCRourkela3:00 P.M.
14/01/2022Belgium vs KoreaBBhubaneshwar5:00 P.M.
14/01/2022Germany vs JapanBBhubaneshwar7:00 P.M.
15/01/2022Spain vs WalesDRourkela5:00 P.M.
15/01/2022England vs IndiaDRourkela7:00 P.M.
16/01/2022Malaysia vs ChileCRourkela1:00 P.M.
16/01/2022New Zealand vs NetherlandsCRourkela3:00 P.M.
16/01/2022France vs South AfricaABhubaneshwar5:00 P.M.
16/01/2022Argentina vs AustraliaABhubaneshwar7:00 P.M.
17/01/2022Korea vs JapanBBhubaneshwar5:00 P.M.
17/01/2022Germany vs BelgiumBBhubaneshwar7:00 P.M.
19/01/2022Malaysia vs New ZealandCBhubaneshwar1:00 P.M.
19/01/2022Netherlands vs ChileCBhubaneshwar3:00 P.M.
19/01/2022Spain vs EnglandDBhubaneshwar5:00 P.M.
19/01/2022India vs WalesDBhubaneshwar7:00 P.M.
20/01/2022Australia vs South AfricaARourkela1:00 P.M.
20/01/2022France vs ArgentinaARourkela3:00 P.M.
20/01/2022Belgium vs JapanBRourkela5:00 P.M.
20/01/2022Korea vs GermanyBRourkela7:00 P.M.
