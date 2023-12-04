FIH Junior World Cup 2023: India schedule, preview and live streaming info

The 13th edition of the Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup is set to captivate fans as the world's best young talents descend upon Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. From December 5 to 16, 2023, the battle for supremacy in the under-21 category promises thrilling encounters and unforgettable moments.

As the participating 16 teams are divided into four pools, all eyes are on Pool C, where junior world No. 3, India, faces stiff competition from Canada (world No 14), South Korea (world No 11), and Spain (world No 6).

Groups

Pool A: Argentina, Australia, Malaysia, Chile

Pool B: Egypt, France, Germany, South Africa

Pool C: Canada, India, South Korea, Spain,

Pool D: Belgium, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan

India's dominance and challenges

India's impressive track record includes thumping South Korea 9-1 in the junior Asia Cup semifinal and securing the title. Despite a historical advantage against South Korea and Canada, Spain poses a formidable challenge, having won four out of seven encounters in junior World Cups.

In the 2021 edition, India finished fourth after a heartbreaking loss to France in the bronze medal match. Eager to redeem themselves, the Indian squad, led by Uttam Singh, aims to make a strong statement and clinch the title once again.

Indian Squad



Uttam Singh (C) leads a talented Indian squad that includes experienced players like Mohith HS and Amandeep Lakra alongside promising youngsters like Araijeet Singh Hundal. The team is poised for a stellar performance, aiming to add another chapter to India's rich hockey history.



Indian Squad for 2023 Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup:



- Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Ranvijay Singh Yadav

- Defenders: Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil JoJo, Amir Ali

- Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna CB, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Aditya Singh

- Forwards: Uttam Singh (C), Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal (VC), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sudeep Chirmako, Boby Singh Dhami

Mark your calendar

- December 5: India vs Korea - 3:30 PM

- December 7: Spain vs India - 5:30 PM

- December 9: India vs Canada - 7:30 PM

- December 12: Quarter-finals - 6:30 AM onwards

- December 14: Semi-finals - 3:30 PM onwards

- December 16: Bronze medal match - 3:30 PM; Final - 6:00 PM

Live streaming info

Catch all the heart-pounding action of the 2023 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup live on Viacom Sports 18 – 3 and Sports 18 – 1 HD. For on-the-go enthusiasts, the matches will be available for live streaming on JioCinema, ensuring that no fan misses a moment of the intense competition.