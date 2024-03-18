Mizoram makes to the quarters of 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024

Pune, 18th March: Day 6 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship witnessed Hockey Mizoram defeating Hockey Punjab to qualify for the Quarter-Finals, Assam Hockey defeating Le Puducherry Hockey while Goans Hockey drew with Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Rajasthan drew with Hockey Himachal at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune.

Hockey Mizoram makes it to the Quarters:

In a thrilling Pool F match, Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Punjab 4-2 to qualify for the Quarter-Finals. With a place in the knock-outs on the line, Lalrinpuii (6’, 9’) put Hockey Mizoram ahead with two field goals in the first quarter. Captain of Hockey Mizoram H Lalruatfeli (26’) converted a penalty corner towards the end of the second quarter as the first half ended 3-0.

Taranpreet Kaur (35’) from Hockey Punjab put them on the scoreboard with a penalty corner conversion in the third quarter before the goal deficit was reduced to one courtesy another penalty corner conversion from Rajwinder (51’). Just as it seemed that Hockey Punjab clawed their way back into having a shot at qualification, Marina Lalramnghaki (54’) converted a penalty corner for Hockey Mizoram as they went on to win 4-2 and qualify for the Quarter-Finals.

Assam Hockey overcomes Le Puducherry Hockey:



Earlier in the day, Assam Hockey defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 2-1 in their Pool D match. Although Le Puducherry took the lead early on in the game with a field goal from R. Kaviya (24’), Captain of Assam Hockey Priyanshi Singh (25’, 33’) converted two penalty corners to steer her team to victory.



Goans Hockey and Hockey Chandigarh play out an exciting draw:



The second match of the day witnessed a well contested game between Goans Hockey and Hockey Chandigarh in Pool E that ended in a draw with the score reading 2-2 at full time. Simranjit Kaur (28’) and Amisha (39’) scored for Hockey Chandigarh while Umra (30’) and Manisha Dhawal (47’) scored for Goans Hockey.



Hockey Rajasthan and Hockey Himachal match ends in a draw:



In the fourth and final match of the day, Hockey Rajasthan drew with Hockey Himachal 4-4 in their Pool F clash. Dhapa Devi (4’, 49’) scored a brace while Ritu (17’) and Bhumika Chauhan (53’) scored a goal each for Hockey Himachal. For Hockey Rajasthan, Reena Kanwar Balawat (25’, 40’) and Reena Saini (41’, 48’) scored braces.



In Sunday's final two matches of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship, Hockey Punjab and Manipur Hockey won their respective matches.



Hockey Punjab defeats Hockey Himachal:



Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Himachal, 8-0 in a Pool F match. Indian Women’s Hockey Team defender and Captain of the Punjab team, Gurjit Kaur (5’) gave Punjab the lead. This was followed by braces from Taranpreet Kaur (6’, 22’) and Devika Sen (33’, 41’). Shalu Mann (22’), Priyanka (26’) and Rajwinder Kaur (35’) also scored for Hockey Punjab.



Hockey Manipur outplays Hockey Karnataka:



In a Pool G encounter, Hockey Manipur defeated Hockey Karnataka 3-0. Captain Lily Chanu Mayengbam (55’, 56’) scored twice in quick succession after Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi (40’) gave Hockey Manipur the lead

