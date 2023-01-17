12 Japanese players on the pitch during the Korea-Japan match – FIH statement

Korea defeated Japan 2-1 to clinch the Asian derby on Tuesday at the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2023. It was Japan who took an early lead, but Korea persisted. Through a Lee Jungjun brace, the Koreans won the match in the Pool B match-up.

The second half wasn't bereft of any action, despite the lack of goals. Japan didn't give up till the end, and even got three penalty corners. However, they failed to convert any. While Japan lost the game, there was a controversy which came to light later surrounding them.

In the last moments of today's FIH Hockey Men's World Cup match between Japan and Korea, the Japanese team had 12 players on the field of play, instead of a maximum of 11 as stipulated in the FIH Rules of Hockey.



After the match, the FIH Officials – who have not spotted this situation on the moment – have spoken to the Japanese team who have explained that they hadn't realised this at all and expressed their most sincere apologies.

The FIH Officials have also explained the matter to the Korean team and are currently investigating the issue to establish how it happened. The final result of the match (KOK-JPN 2-1) remains of course unaffected.