Olympic medal-winning Indian hockey players felicitated in Amritsar

The hockey players from Punjab, who were part of the bronze medal winning Indian team at the Paris Olympics, returned home amid much fanfare in Amritsar, Punjab, on Sunday.

They were welcomed to the tune of drum beats, music, loud cheers. The players were received by their family members. Political leaders were also present on the occasion.



Ten members of the bronze medal-winning Indian team hail from Punjab, making their homecoming particularly emotional.

Upon their arrival, the players paid their tributes to the revered Sri Harmandir Sahib ( Golden Temple), a gesture symbolising the significance of their achievement.

The bronze medal Paris was a landmark achievement for Indian hockey, marking the nation’s second consecutive Olympic medal in the sport in 52 years.

India last won successive Olympic medals in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

The team's arrival was filled with heartwarming scenes.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh, overwhelmed by the reception, shared his gratitude, "We will do our best in the future so that this sport gets more love."

VIDEO | Indian Hockey team members visit the Golden Temple of Amritsar after returning to India from Paris.



Indian Hockey team won bronze medal at the Paris Olympics this year.#ParisOlympics2024



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/uxZirwVuLR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2024

Manpreet Singh, the former India captain, highlighted their pre-tournament vow

"We had already decided that if we win a medal at the Olympics we will offer prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib," said Manpreet.



Harmanpreet expressed his joy at their success and the opportunity to lead the team, emphasizing the growing support for the sports in Punjab.

His sentiments echoed the national pride in the team's accomplishment.



The players' homecoming not only celebrated their victory but also kindled aspirations for a brighter future for Indian hockey.

Their success underscored the potential for further growth and recognition for the sport in the years to come.