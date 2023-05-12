Handball
Premier Handball League: All you need to know about Telugu Talons
Here is everything you need to know about PHL team Telugu Talons.
Owned by Abhishek Reddy, Telugu Talons is one of the six teams in the inaugural Premier Handball League - the season of which is set to begin in June 2023.
An eminent sports entrepreneur and involved with multiple sports ventures, Abhishek is not new to the franchise based sports league ecosystem.
"I am thrilled to venture into the world of handball and support these incredible athletes. Handball is an exciting and engaging sport and I believe it has immense potential to grow in popularity, especially in India," said Abhishek Reddy.
Each team will select a squad consisting of 14 Indian players and three foreign players. Telugu Talons have got Rahul Nain in the most valuable category.
The three foreign players are 21-year-old goalkeeper Russian Andrei Nedbailo, 22-year-old left-back Iaroslav Shabanov - a member of two gold medal winning, one sliver medal winning and 2 bronze medal winning squads for Russia, and the Filipino right-back Rey Joshua Tabuzo.
The Telugu Talons team will be coached by Sachin Kumar Bhardwaj.
Squad
Goalkeepers– Andrei Igorevich Nedbailo, Rahul T K, Sombir
Defenders– Iaroslav Alexandrovich Shananov, Rey Joshua Tabuzo, Ajay Moyal, Mohit Kumar, Anil Khudia, Vishal Hadia, Shubham Sheoran, Davinder Bhullar
Wingers– Kailash Patel, Mohit Yadav, Chirag Chandel, Naseeb Singh,
Pivot- Raghu Kumara, Rahul Nain
Coach- Sachin Kumar Bhardwaj
Foreign Players- Andrei Nedbailoo, Iaroslav Shabanov, Rey Joshua Tabuzo