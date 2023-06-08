Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Handball

Premier Handball League- Points Table, Standings, Points

Here's how the six teams are standing in the points table of the inaugural Premier Handball League.

Jalal Kiani of Maharashtra Ironmen won the 'Goal of the Match' award against Rajasthan Patriots. (Source: PHL India/Twitter)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 8 Jun 2023 5:29 PM GMT

The inaugural Premier Handball League is well underway after it commenced on June 8. With the tournament slated to run through the entirety of the month, six teams will vie for the top honors as they fight to establish themselves as the inaugural champions.

Here is how each of the teams is faring on the points table:

Win: 2 points

Draw: 1 point

Loss: No point

Premier Handball League 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamMatches PlayedWonLostDrawPoints
1Rajasthan Patriots11002
2Telugu Talons11002
3Golden Eagles UP00000
4Maharashtra Ironmen00000
5Maharashtra Ironmen10100
6Garvit Gujarat10100

(Last updated on 8th June, 2023)

Premier Handball LeagueHandball
