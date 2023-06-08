Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Handball
Premier Handball League- Points Table, Standings, Points
Here's how the six teams are standing in the points table of the inaugural Premier Handball League.
The inaugural Premier Handball League is well underway after it commenced on June 8. With the tournament slated to run through the entirety of the month, six teams will vie for the top honors as they fight to establish themselves as the inaugural champions.
Here is how each of the teams is faring on the points table:
Win: 2 points
Draw: 1 point
Loss: No point
Premier Handball League 2023 Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Points
|1
|Rajasthan Patriots
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Telugu Talons
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Golden Eagles UP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Maharashtra Ironmen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Maharashtra Ironmen
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Garvit Gujarat
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
(Last updated on 8th June, 2023)
