Premier Handball League- Points Table, Standings, Points

The inaugural Premier Handball League is well underway after it commenced on June 8. With the tournament slated to run through the entirety of the month, six teams will vie for the top honors as they fight to establish themselves as the inaugural champions.

Here is how each of the teams is faring on the points table:

Win: 2 points

Draw: 1 point

Loss: No point

Premier Handball League 2023 Points Table

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Draw Points 1 Rajasthan Patriots 1 1 0 0 2 2 Telugu Talons 1 1 0 0 2 3 Golden Eagles UP 0 0 0 0 0 4 Maharashtra Ironmen 0 0 0 0 0 5 Maharashtra Ironmen 1 0 1 0 0 6 Garvit Gujarat 1 0 1 0 0

(Last updated on 8th June, 2023)