PHL Semis: Maharashtra Ironmen vs Rajasthan Patriots, Telugu Talons vs Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh — Preview, Teams, Live Streaming

The four semifinalists of the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League (PHL) had varying fortunes in the group stages, but all past scores will be of no consequence when the semifinals begin with league toppers Maharashtra Ironmen taking on home team Rajasthan Patriots at 7 pm on Saturday, June 24.

The Patriots are the only team that have defeated the Maharashtra Ironmen so far. They would have to repeat that feat to enter the final.

The other semifinal will see Telugu Talons, who ended the league phase in second spot, taking on Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, who after faltering in the early stages of the league made a dramatic comeback in the final stages to book their berth in the semi-finals of the PHL. This match will begin at 8:30 pm on the same day. These two teams are among the strongest attacking teams in the league.

Captain of the Rajasthan Patriots, Atul Kumar, speaking at a press conference, said, “Our team’s main strength is the team unity we have, the bond all the players share. I think that will prove pivotal for us in the semi-final and help us reach the final."



Maharashtra Ironmen star player Manjeet Kumar said, “I believe in the sport of handball the most important thing is to be aggressive in the way you approach it but you have to make sure at all costs that you keep your composure while being on the front foot.”

Vikas Kumar, captain of the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, has been a driving force behind his team’s resurgence.

Vikas said, “I think the first 10 minutes of the game and the final 15 minutes of the game are crucial. The match is won or lost in those phases. So, we have to make sure we do not give in to pressure at this point. Fortunately, our players are coming into form, including me, going into the semi-finals."

Captain of the Telugu Talons, Shubham Sheoran, talked about what he feels will give his team an edge against the Golden Eagles in the semi-finals.

He said, “Our greatest strength as a team thus far has been our ability to comeback and rally despite being behind. That has allowed us to turn games around in a short span of time during the matches."

The two semi-finals will be filled with high-octane action and be played in front of a packed Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. The winners from the two semi-finals will take on each other in the grand final which will be played on the 25th of June 2023 with the game kicking-off at 7pm.

The Premier Handball League (PHL), is sanctioned by the South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated with the Asian Handball Federation (AHF). The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League kicked off on June 8 and will run until June 25, 2023, which will be broadcast on the Viacom18 network on JioCinema, Sports 18-1 (HD & SD) and Sports 18 Khel.