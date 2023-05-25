"PHL will inspire young players," says India international Harender Singh Nain

As we inch closer to the inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League (PHL), all the stakeholders including players, coaches, and officials are buzzing with excitement and anticipation as to what this brand-new league has in store for Indian sports.

The Bridge caught up with Harender Singh Nain - an Indian international and a three-time national champion, to understand what the league means for the athletes, who, despite the lack of recognition, continue to play the sport just for their passion.

"I am looking forward to it eagerly. The league is set to place handball among the common people of the country and will create awareness about the game. I am very excited to play in this league," he said.

The 27-year-old Harender Singh Nain was one of the most expensive buys in the auction for Garvit Gujarat. A right-back from the northern state of Haryana, he picked up handball back in his school days.

"I started at my school because my teacher asked me to pursue the sport given my good height and range," he said.



Harender has since risen through the ranks and has represented India at the highest level including the Asian Games in a 16-year-long career so far.

"When I represented India at Asian Games, it was a beautiful moment for me. It was a proud moment for me. From watching the Indian team live in the 2010 Asian Games to playing in the continental event, it was a dream come true."

In recent years India has seen a huge wave of commercialization of different sports, lifting them out of obscurity and giving them a new lease of life, packaged with competitiveness and entertainment.

The Premier Handball League will provide a similar platform for the players to showcase their skills and excel at the elite level, believes Harender.

"This league will be beneficial for the players. It will bring more opportunities and facilities for the players," he said.

"This league will take the sport to the masses. Earlier whenever I used to tell anyone that I play handball, people were confused. With the league coming up, more and more people will watch the game," Harender signed off.



The inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League (PHL) is set to kick off on the 8th of June with six teams raring to fight for the top honors.