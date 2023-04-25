Premier Handball League Auction: 102 players sold to six franchises

The first-ever player auction for the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League (PHL) was held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Sunday.

The auction saw the six franchises- Delhi Panzers, Garvit Gujarat, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra Ironmen, Rajasthan Team (yet to be named), and Telugu Talons drafting in 102 players out of a total 116, who went under the hammer.



The auction was divided into International players, Star players, and Role players.

The first category consisted of international players from across the globe and all 18 International players were picked up by the teams. Each team was allowed to select only one foreign right-back, left-back, and goalkeeper.

The second category was reserved for Indian star players and 42 players were up for selection by the franchises. Under this category, each team was allowed to pick only one player for each of the seven positions i.e. Right Back, Left Back, Centre Back, Right Wing, Left Wing, and Pivot.

The final category of the day was called Role Players and 56 domestic Indian players were a part of the same with 42 players being picked by the franchises.

Here is the team-wise list of the most expensive players in every category:

Telugu Talons

Foreign Player: Andrei Igorevich Nedbailo, Goal Keeper (Russia)

Star Player: Raghu Kumara, Pivot

Role Player: Rahul Nain, Pivot

Garvit Gujarat

Foreign Player: Tuliboev Mukhtor, Right Back (Uzbekistan)

Star Player: Harender Singh Nain, Right Back

Role Player: Sachin Singh, Center Back

Golden Eagles

Foreign Player: Omid Reza, Goal Keeper (Iran)

Star Players: Bhushan Shinde, Right Wing

Role Player: Sanchit Gupta, Right Wing

Maharashtra Ironmen

Foreign Players: Jalal Kiani, Right Back (Iran)

Star Player: Ankit Kumar, Right Wing

Role Player: Mohit Punia, Right Back

Delhi Panzers

Foreign Players: Artem Martynov, Right Back (Russia)

Star Players: Mintu Sardar, Pivot

Role Players: Deepak Ghanghas, Pivot

Team Rajasthan

Foreign Player: Baderaladeen Naser, Left Back (Iraq)

Star Player: Robin Singh, Left Back

Role Player: Mohit Ghanghas, Left Back

The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League is set to kick off on June 8 and run until June 25, 2023.