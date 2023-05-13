Premier Handball League: All you need to know about Delhi Panzers

Delhi Panzers, owned by Vineet Bhandari - the Founder and Managing Director (MD) of Bhandari Sports Private Limited, will one of the six teams seen in action at the inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League (PHL) set to be held in Jaipur. The Delhi Panzers is also co-owned by Rajat Agarwal and Shailesh Arya.

Bhandari is a serial sports entrepreneur and also owns the Kolkata Thunderbolts, who won the inaugural season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) last year and finished as runner-up in the second edition earlier this season.





Jaswant Singh, coach of Delhi Panzers and former Indian handball player, discusses the auctions and the season ahead in the #PHL. 🤾‍♂️



It's a different ball game. 💥 #PremierHandballLeague #handball pic.twitter.com/MgHkA4be7K — PHLIndia (@PHLIndia) May 9, 2023





Much like all the teams in the league, the Delhi Panzers too brought in a pool of 17 players, including three overseas stars during the first-ever PHL player auction last month.

Their three foreign players include Artem Martynov and Emil Minnulin of Russia, Uzbekistan goalkeeper Sardor Elmuratov.

Apart from them, Delhi Panzers roped in Mintu Sardar and Deepak as the attacking players or pivot, while also packing the wings with four Indians - Nandkishore Bhardwaj, Subir Roy, Bhupender Ghanghas, and Arun Sharma.

The Russian duo is expected to shore up the Panzers' defence with quality Indian players like Deepak Ghanghas, Mithun Sharma, Dinesh Kumar, Deepak Ahlawat, Ashok Nain, and Jasmeet Singh for support.

The Delhi Panzers will be coached by former India international Jaswant Singh.

Goalkeepers: Elmuratov Sardor, Rakesh Ahlawat, Nitin Kumar Sharma

Defenders: Artem Martynow, Emil Minnulin, Deepak Ghanghas, Mithun Sharma, Dinesh Kumar, Deepak Ahlawat, Ashok Nain, Jasmeet Singh

Wingers: Nandkishor Bhardwaj, Subir Roy, Bhupender Ghanghas, Arun Sharma

Pivot: Mintu Sardar, Deepak

Foreign players: Elmuratov Sardar, Artem Martynov and Emil Minnulin.

Coach: Jaswant Singh











