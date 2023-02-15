Handball: Indian women win 2023 AHF President Cup

The Indian women's handball team, on Tuesday, won the AHF President's Cup after beating Jordan in their final group stage match of the tournament.

The Indians defeated Jordan 28-21 to finish the tournament unbeaten with 6 wins out of 6 matches.

The four-team tournament was played in a double round-robin format with India beating all the teams - Jordan, Iraq, and Kuwait, twice. Jordan finished second, followed by Iraq and Kuwait respectively.

Indian flag soars high at handball



The Indian Women's handball team has won the AHF women's President Cup by knocking Jordan in the final 28-21.





Three Indians - Nidhi Sharma, Priyanka Thakur, and goalkeeper Diksha Kumari, were named in the AHF President Cup All Star Team of the Tournament.

Jordan's Fallak Obeidat, Faten Al-Hamaideh, Kuwait's Aisha Al-Saad, and Iraq's Jenan Mahmoud were the others to be named in the All Star Team.

India's Nidhi Sharma was also named the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament.



