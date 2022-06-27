India register first-ever World Championship match win in handball, beat Iran

The Indian handball side created history by emerging victorious for the first time in a match at the ongoing IHF Women's Junior Handball World Championship President's Cup, as they outplayed a dominant Iranian side in Slovenia.

This is the first time that the Indian women's junior handball team is participating in the World Championships and they registered their first victory as they fought off Iran 31-30 in a nail-biting 60-minute encounter.

Earlier, India lost to the Netherlands, Japan, and Slovakia in the Group A clashes.

In the seniors, India is yet to qualify for the World Championships in handball, making the Indian women's team the first to take part in an event of this stage.



The star of the match against a dominant Iranian side was Bhawana who scored 10 goals alone and gave the team the much-needed boost.

All in all, the encounter was a complete thriller as India managed to win only by a hairline margin of one goal separating the two teams at the final whistle.

India will take on Guinea next on 28th June 2022.