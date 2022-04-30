Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Handball
India finish third at 8th Asian Women's Beach Handball Championship
The six-day event was held in Bangkok and featured Vietnam and Thailand as the other competitors
The Indian women's beach handball team finished third at the 8th Asian Women's Beach Handball Championship being held in Bangkok, Thailand. The other teams competing at the event Vietnam and Thailand.
India played a total of 4 matches in the competition and lost all their fixtures by a score of 0-2. The final goal difference for the team was -164 having scored 64 and conceded 228. Vietnam emerged as the winner on GD among the three countries participating with a final points tally of 6.
Current IOA treasurer, Anandeshwar Pandey was the chief guest for the finals and gave out medals to the teams.
