India finish third at 8th Asian Women's Beach Handball Championship

The Indian women's beach handball team finished third at the 8th Asian Women's Beach Handball Championship being held in Bangkok, Thailand. The other teams competing at the event Vietnam and Thailand.

India 🇮🇳🥉



8th ASIAN WOMEN'S BEACH HANDBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS pic.twitter.com/HiWyhwY087 — Asian Handball Federation (@Ahf__official) April 30, 2022

India played a total of 4 matches in the competition and lost all their fixtures by a score of 0-2. The final goal difference for the team was -164 having scored 64 and conceded 228. Vietnam emerged as the winner on GD among the three countries participating with a final points tally of 6.

Current IOA treasurer, Anandeshwar Pandey was the chief guest for the finals and gave out medals to the teams.







