India finishes 15th in Asian Men's Handball Championships
The Indian men's handball team went past Australia with a scoreline of 25-21 to finish 15th in the Asian Handball Championships at Dammam, Saudi Arabia. It was their first win of the tournament, having lost all their league stage matches prior.
With their pride at stake, the Indians fought hard but trailed 11-14 at the half time. However, they hit back in the final 20 minutes to take the lead and eventually clinch the match by four points.
India had earlier lost all their preliminary matches at the Asian Handball Championships against Saudi Arabia, Iran and Australia to finish at the bottom of their group.
The flop show in preliminary round put them in the Group 3 of main round, where they lost to UAE, Vietnam and Jordan to make their way into the 15th place playoff.