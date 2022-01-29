India finishes 15th in Asian Men's Handball Championships

The Indian men's handball team went past Australia with a scoreline of 25-21 to finish 15th in the Asian Handball Championships at Dammam, Saudi Arabia. It was their first win of the tournament, having lost all their league stage matches prior.



With their pride at stake, the Indians fought hard but trailed 11-14 at the half time. However, they hit back in the final 20 minutes to take the lead and eventually clinch the match by four points.

Here is a Historic Win for the 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐀 at the #AsianChampionship in Saudi Arabia

Congratulations to the entire Handball family for making us beam and proud inspite of the hardships we have faced!

THANK YOU, BOYS, pic.twitter.com/BoJ5dEMbZX — Handball Federation of India (@IndianHandball) January 28, 2022





India had earlier lost all their preliminary matches at the Asian Handball Championships against Saudi Arabia, Iran and Australia to finish at the bottom of their group.

The flop show in preliminary round put them in the Group 3 of main round, where they lost to UAE, Vietnam and Jordan to make their way into the 15th place playoff.







