Handball
India finishes 10th at Asian Youth Men's Handball Championship
India lost 26-37 to Iraq to finish 10th at the 9th Asian Youth Men's Handball Championships.
India, on Sunday, finished 10th at the ongoing 2022 Asian Men's Youth Handball Championships in Isa Town, Bahrain. India lost 26-37 to Iraq in the ninth place playoff at the Sheikh Khalifa Sports City.
The Indian men never looked any match to the Iraqis as they trailed 12-17 at the end of the first half, before going down 26-37. Vipul starred for India with 6 goals, while Vishal Sahu chipped in with 5.
With this loss, India finished their campaign at the 9th Asian Men's Youth Handball with 5 loses out of 5 matches. They had earlier lost all 4 of their league stage matches Iran, Korea, Bahrain and Uzbekistan respectively.
