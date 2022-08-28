India finishes 10th at Asian Youth Men's Handball Championship

India, on Sunday, finished 10th at the ongoing 2022 Asian Men's Youth Handball Championships in Isa Town, Bahrain. India lost 26-37 to Iraq in the ninth place playoff at the Sheikh Khalifa Sports City.

The Indian men never looked any match to the Iraqis as they trailed 12-17 at the end of the first half, before going down 26-37. Vipul starred for India with 6 goals, while Vishal Sahu chipped in with 5.





With this loss, India finished their campaign at the 9th Asian Men's Youth Handball with 5 loses out of 5 matches. They had earlier lost all 4 of their league stage matches Iran, Korea, Bahrain and Uzbekistan respectively.