Handball

India finishes 10th at Asian Youth Men's Handball Championship

India lost 26-37 to Iraq to finish 10th at the 9th Asian Youth Men's Handball Championships.

Indian team in action at Asian Men's Youth Handball Championships

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-28T17:15:09+05:30

India, on Sunday, finished 10th at the ongoing 2022 Asian Men's Youth Handball Championships in Isa Town, Bahrain. India lost 26-37 to Iraq in the ninth place playoff at the Sheikh Khalifa Sports City.

The Indian men never looked any match to the Iraqis as they trailed 12-17 at the end of the first half, before going down 26-37. Vipul starred for India with 6 goals, while Vishal Sahu chipped in with 5.


With this loss, India finished their campaign at the 9th Asian Men's Youth Handball with 5 loses out of 5 matches. They had earlier lost all 4 of their league stage matches Iran, Korea, Bahrain and Uzbekistan respectively.

