Hyderabad to host Asian Club Handball League in June

Hyderabad will host the prestigious Asian Men's Club League Handball Championships from 23th June to 4th July 2022. The decision to hand over the hosting rights to India was taken during an executive committee meeting of the Asian Handball Federation last week.

The 12-day event will be held at the Gachubowli Indoor Stadium, as per reports. A total of 15 countries including the likes of Japan, China and others are expected to be a part of the tournament in Hyderabad.

"The championship will be organised in collaboration with the Central and the State Sports Ministries, Sports Authority of India and Sports Authority of Telangana," the president of Handball Federation of India, Jagmohan Rao, was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

A total of 4 matches are expected to be played daily with Alkass Sports Channel group telecasting the event for Asian countries and Dream 11 streaming it after securing OTT rights.