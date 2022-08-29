Handball player accuses IOA treasurer of sexual assault

A 28-year-old national-level handball player has lodged an FIR alleging that Indian Olympic Association (IOA) treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey sexually assaulted her.

A criminal case was lodged on Sunday evening against Pandey under Sections 376, 506 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code regarding an incident from March 2022. The player, who has played for the Uttar Pradesh state team, said in the FIR that Pandey had 'destroyed lives' of many handball players like hers using his clout.

The FIR alleges that Pandey called the player to his office and told her he would make her an international player if she agreed to have a sexual relationship with him for two years. On resisting his advances, Pandey tried to force himself, in the process tearing the player's jersey.

READ | Will kill myself if any athlete complains against me: Anandeshwar Pandey

A former national-level runner and handball player, Pandey first represented Uttar Pradesh in the nationals in 1977-78. He later became an administrator and is also the Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association secretary apart from his role in the IOA.

He had claimed a 'political conspiracy' to defame him last week after a series of leaked photos of him with multiple women had surfaced.