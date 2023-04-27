IHF Emerging Nations C'ship: Indian handball team reaches semifinal

The Indian men's handball, on Thursday, made their way into the semifinal of the IHF Emerging Nations Championship by the virtue of topping their group in the league stage.

India followed up their 26-23 win over Andorra on Wednesday, with a 33-31 win over Malta earlier today as Ankit starred with 10 points.

This is already India's best-ever performance in the Emerging Nations Cup. Their previous best was a 9th-placed finish in their debut appearance back in 2019.

India will now face Cyprus in the semifinal on Saturday.

A total of 12 nations are competing at the IHF Emerging Nations Championships with the teams being divided into four groups of three teams each. The winner of each group moves into the semifinal.



