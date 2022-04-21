Asian body extends support to Premier Handball League

In a huge boost for the Premier Handball League (PHL), the Asian Handball Federation (AHF) has promised to support the event by facilitating entry of top Asian players, officials and other experts. PHL has been conceptualised with an aim to transform the game in India and support of the Asian body will be crucial in that direction.

AHF's gesture of support came when a PHL delegation met with the AHF recently in Tehran and discussed the development roadmap. The Indian delegation was led by Mr. Anandeshwar Pandey, Executive Director of Handball Federation of India who was accompanied by Mr. Manu Agrawal, CEO- Bluesport Entertainment Private Limited and Mr. Aseem Merchant, Director- Bluesport Entertainment Private Limited. Bluesport Entertainment is the exclusive licensee of the league under the aegis of HFI. The Asian body said it has always encouraged the growth of handball in the region and will support PHL in every possible manner for its successful conduct. "We are delighted to know the vision and commitment of PHL to popularise handball in India. India has great potential to be the next handball destination and we believe this league is a concrete step towards that direction," said Mr. Bader Al-Theyab, IHF Vice President and Finance Director- AHF. "We would be glad to facilitate the Asian countries to send players, referees as well as other expert and excellence exchanges to take part in the league. It will bolster the promotion of handball and also help raise the level of the competitions." AHF Executive Director Ahmad Abu Al-Lail and Secretary General Muhammad Shafiq said in a joint statement after the meeting.

Manu Agrawal, CEO, Aseem Merchant, Director, Bluesport Entertainment, Anandeshwar Pandey, Executive Director, HFI, Bader Al-Theyab, IHF VP& Finance Director-AHF, Muhammad Shafiq, AHF secretary (Left to Right)

AHF has 44 countries as its members, who are committed to provide expertise and participation of top Asian players in the first edition of the PHL.

