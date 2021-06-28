US Gymnastics Trials: Simone Biles to lead a six-member team at Tokyo Olympics

The much-awaited US gymnastics women's team for the Tokyo Olympics is finally out after a long night at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee being the top two finishers guaranteed a spot in the Olympics team. The other four spots were chosen by a selection committee.

As many as six female gymnasts from the US will be going to Tokyo next month — a four-member team and two individuals. Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum will complete the four-member lineup while Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner will represent as the two individuals.

"I was super excited going into this one (the trials). I know exactly what to expect. And I feel like I'm very... like I'm a lot more emotional this time around, which is so crazy. Even walking out of the tearing up and crying. The girls are like, 'Are you OK?' I'm fine. It's just like, I can't believe the time is here. It's been five years and I'm grateful," Biles was quoted saying on the opening day of the competition.



Earlier this month, Simone Biles created another record by winning the national trials at the US Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas— becoming the first woman in history to win seven US titles every year since 2013. The record took her to tie with Alfred Jochim who won six times from 1925-30 and then again in 1933.

One of the best athletes in the modern era, Biles has a total of 30 Olympic and World Championships medals and will look to break the record of Vitaky Scherbo's 33 medals and Larisa Latynina's 32 at the Tokyo Olympics. Five years back, in Rio de Janerio, she won four gold medals and one bronze.



The men's team has already been announced with Brody Malone, Yui Moldauer, Shane Wiskus, Sam Mikulak, and Alec Yoder making the cut for the Summer Games next month.