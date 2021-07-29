Top
Gymnastics

Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics LIVE Day 6: Intense battle for women's gold as Simone Biles withdraws - Updates, scores, results

With Biles withdrawing from the competition, the field is wide open and battle will be very tight for gold, stay tuned for live upadtes!

Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics LIVE Day 6: Intense battle for womens gold as Simone Biles withdraws - Updates, scores, results
X

Angelina Melnikova. (Source: Olympics/Website)

By

Aditi Gandhi

Updated: 2021-07-29T15:51:56+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Artistic Gymnastics on Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics.

The battle is on between the top women as the gold is up for grabs with Simone Biles withdrawing from the AA Finals at the Tokyo Olympics

Stay tuned as competition starts at 4:30pm IST for all the action. If this week has taught us anything in gymnastics, it is that there is no guarantees and no certainties. It's going to be a great ride so watch out!

Live Updates

Artistic Gymnastics 
