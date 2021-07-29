Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics LIVE Day 6: Intense battle for women's gold as Simone Biles withdraws - Updates, scores, results

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Artistic Gymnastics on Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics.

The battle is on between the top women as the gold is up for grabs with Simone Biles withdrawing from the AA Finals at the Tokyo Olympics

Stay tuned as competition starts at 4:30pm IST for all the action. If this week has taught us anything in gymnastics, it is that there is no guarantees and no certainties. It's going to be a great ride so watch out!