Gymnast Sumit Rana passes away after falling on his neck during practice

A former national champion in gymnastics, Sumit Rana, breathed his last after falling on his neck during a practice session on Tuesday night. He is the younger brother of Aditya Singh Rana - a gymnast who has represented India in various international events.



Former teammate and close friend of Aditya Rana, Ashish Kumar, confirmed the same to The Bridge.

"The incident happened yesterday night. He was performing the front salto double - a floor exercise, when he, unfortunately, fell on his neck. The entire family is devastated. Sumit was very young," Kumar said.

Sumit Rana was employed with the Indian Navy and had clinched the national title with the Services team back in the year 2016. He used to train at the National Sports Academy in Allahabad.



