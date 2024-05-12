Srishti Khandagale wins silver at Asian Trampoline Gymnastics C'ships

Srishti Khandagale clinched the silver medal at the 6th Asian Trampoline Gymnastics Championship held in Hong Kong, China, on Sunday. The championship, hosted at the Tsuen Wan Sports Centre from May 11-12, witnessed stellar performances from gymnasts across the continent.

Despite fierce competition, Khandagale showcased her exceptional talent, earning her a well-deserved place on the podium. However, her outstanding achievement came with a bittersweet note, as Kazakhstan's Dolgopolova soared to the gold medal, while Hong Kong's S Hung secured the bronze.

Srushti Khandagale creates history to win India's first medal at Asian Trampoline Championships in HongKong.



Srushti wins silver in Women's Individual Age Group event.



📸 - Gymnazien IG



Trampoline Gymnastics is part of Olympics since 2000

Trampoline Gymnastics, a sport that has been part of the Olympics since 2000, continues to captivate audiences with its breathtaking displays of athleticism. While Khandagale's remarkable feat adds to India's growing presence in international gymnastics, it's important to note that her participation was in an age group event, thus not eligible for Olympic consideration at this time.

