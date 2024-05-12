Olympics Begin In
Srishti Khandagale wins silver at Asian Trampoline Gymnastics C'ships

Srishti Khandagale leaped to silver at the 6th Asian Trampoline Gymnastics Championship in Hong Kong.

Srishti Khandagale at the Asian Trampoline Gymnastics Championship (Photo credit: Gymnazien/IG)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 12 May 2024 9:48 AM GMT

Srishti Khandagale clinched the silver medal at the 6th Asian Trampoline Gymnastics Championship held in Hong Kong, China, on Sunday. The championship, hosted at the Tsuen Wan Sports Centre from May 11-12, witnessed stellar performances from gymnasts across the continent.

Despite fierce competition, Khandagale showcased her exceptional talent, earning her a well-deserved place on the podium. However, her outstanding achievement came with a bittersweet note, as Kazakhstan's Dolgopolova soared to the gold medal, while Hong Kong's S Hung secured the bronze.

Trampoline Gymnastics, a sport that has been part of the Olympics since 2000, continues to captivate audiences with its breathtaking displays of athleticism. While Khandagale's remarkable feat adds to India's growing presence in international gymnastics, it's important to note that her participation was in an age group event, thus not eligible for Olympic consideration at this time.

