Simone Biles is the first woman athlete to get a G.O.A.T emoji

Simone Biles, despite her relatively young age, has dominated her sport like no other athlete leading to recognition and adulation from her fans on social media. The 24-year-old US gymnast has now been awarded a custom made G.O.A.T Twitter emoji, which her fans can use during her Tokyo Olympics campaign to cheer her on.

The status of G.O.A.T or Greatest of All Time is given to those athletes who have come in, dominated their sport and set themselves in a different echelon compared to their peers. Watching her perfect her craft brings out pure joy as she defies gravity time and again with grace and poise. Despite a faulty start at the trials, Biles is expected to blaze through her competition to yet another gold, cementing her status as the greatest gymnast of all time.

What genuinely separates the best from the rest is the consistency in which they keep winning. One and done has no room in the G.O.A.T conversation, and Biles' absolute dominance goes a long way with how future generations would view her accomplishments. Being the best and overcoming tough competition consistently is not something every athlete has the capability of doing, but Biles' is built differently.



She joins a list of celebrated stars such as NFL's Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to have her GOAT emoji, while also being the first woman and Olympian to do so. She has also earned the ultimate honour of having 4 elements named after her due to her breathtaking exploits. Biles', is finally set to take the Baton from legendary Olympians such as Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps and be the face of the Olympics in Tokyo.



The pressure of being the face and the star of the show usually gets to athletes but not Biles, she has already set extremely high standards for herself hence tuning out the white noise. The GOAT herself describes it perfectly when she says, "It's more stressful whenever I go out and compete because I'm trying to be better than I was at the last meet, so I am trying to beat myself. Sometimes you get caught up in that moment, and it is just scary because I go out, and I am like, 'Can I do it again, can I be this good?" reports Sportsar.

