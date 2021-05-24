Gymnast Simone Biles creates history with Yurchenko Double Pike. What is it?

One of the greatest gymnasts of all time, Simone Biles made headlines a couple of days back when she became the first woman in history of Gymnastics to successfully land the Yurchenko Double Pike move in a competition.



Competing in the GK US Classic in Indianapolis, the 24-year-old World Champion successfully pulled off the Yurchenko Double Pike to clinch the gold medal.

SIMONE👏BILES👏 It's been 587 days since she last competed and she does not disappoint on her first event of the night. @Simone_Biles // #USClassic pic.twitter.com/b5jaEhDbAN

What exactly is Yurchenko Double Pike?

Traditionally performed only by men, the Yurchenko Double Pike is one of the tougher moves to land in artistic gymnastics.

To get a better understanding of the Yurchenko Double Pike, let us break it into parts:

Yurchenko

Yurchenko is the name of a vault family as well as a specific vault used in Artistic Gymnastics. The vault is named after former Soviet Union gymnast Natalia Yurchenko who attempted it for the first time.

In a basic Yurchenko Vault, the gymnast does a round-off on to the springboard and a back handspring on to the vaulting table. He or she then performs one or more summersaults depending on how much difficulty level they want to attempt.

Pike

Pike is a type of structure a gymnast's body is in while he or she performs a flip.

A gymnast's body form is basically categorised into four forms when he or she perform's a flip – Aerial, Layout, Tuck and Pike.

At its core, while indulging in a pike, a gymnast usually has bent hips, straight knees and with the legs attached together.

A double pike is when the gymnast completes two flips or somersaults with his or her body in a pike form.

Yurchenko Double Pike

In essence, the Yurchenko Double Pike is when a gymnast does a round-off on to the springboard and back handspring on the Yurchenko vault and then performs two flips with the body in the form of a pike.