Russian gymnast displays a pro-war symbol on podium

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak was seen wearing a pro-war symbol on his leotard while standing next to a Ukrainian opposition on the podium at Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Kuliak who won the bronze medal in the parallel bars event, displayed a letter 'Z' taped to his chest, as he stood next to Ukrainian gold medallist Illia Kovtun.

The letter Z has become of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has been seen painted on military tanks and vehicles, as well as pro-war Russian politicians.

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak wearing the "Z" pro-invasion symbol on his shirt while sharing a podium with a Ukrainian rival on Saturday.



Kuliak finished third - behind winner Ukraine's Illia Kovtun in the parallel bars at a World Cup event in Doha. pic.twitter.com/evtG1iEBgq — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) March 6, 2022

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has said that it will be opened a disciplinary investigation against Kuliak for his 'shocking behaviour' at the international event.



This was both Russia and Belarus gymnast's last chance to compete in international tournaments, after being banned by FIG, as a result of the invasion on Ukraine.

Going forward, Russian and Belarusian athletes, officials and judges won't be allowed to take part in any FIG competitions, until further notice.