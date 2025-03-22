Gymnastics: Pranati Nayak wins vault bronze at FIG World Cup

India's Pranati Nayak bagged a bronze medal in the vault event at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday.

Nayak, 29, scored a total of 13.417 points in the vault final to finish on the podium.

America's Jayla Hang (13.667) and Claire Pease (13.567) took the gold and silver medals respectively.

🚨 #News | Pranati Nayak bags bronze at the FIG Antalya World Cup 🚨



👉Pranati Nayak scores 13.417 in the Women's Vault Final at the FIG Antalya World Cup, securing a bronze medal for India 💐



Final standings:

🥇Jayla Hang 🇺🇸 13.667

🥈Claire Pease 🇺🇸 13.567

🥉Pranati Nayak 🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/Q1mnHswJQl — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 22, 2025





Earlier, Nayak had scored 13.317 to qualify for the vault final.

Nayak, an Olympian from the 2020 Tokyo Games, had also clinched the vault bronze at the FIG World Cup in Cairo last year, becoming only the third Indian woman to achieve the feat. She had finished fourth in the same event back in 2022.

Hailing from Jhargram in West Bengal, Nayak is also a two-time Asian Championships bronze medallist in vault.