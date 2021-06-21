Who is Pranati Nayak? 10 things to know about the Indian Gymnast

Pranati Nayak is the only Indian gymnast to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year old became only the second woman gymnast from India to qualify for the Summer Olympic Games. She secured a spot in the Olympics, after claiming a Bronze Medal at the 2019 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Here are the ten things to know about the Indian gymnast:



Where does Pranati Nayak hail from? Pranati Nayak hails from Pingla, West Bengal. How old is Pranati Nayak? Pranati Nayak was born on April 6, 1995 and is 26 years old. Which event has Pranati Nayak qualified for at Tokyo Olympics?

Pranati Nayak

Pranati Nayak qualified for the Women's All-around event at Tokyo Olympics.

