Gymnastics
Who is Pranati Nayak? 10 things to know about the Indian Gymnast
Here are the ten things you should know about the Indian Gymnast who qualified for Tokyo Olympics
Pranati Nayak is the only Indian gymnast to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year old became only the second woman gymnast from India to qualify for the Summer Olympic Games. She secured a spot in the Olympics, after claiming a Bronze Medal at the 2019 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Here are the ten things to know about the Indian gymnast:
Where does Pranati Nayak hail from?
Pranati Nayak hails from Pingla, West Bengal.
How old is Pranati Nayak?
Pranati Nayak was born on April 6, 1995 and is 26 years old.
Which event has Pranati Nayak qualified for at Tokyo Olympics?
Pranati Nayak qualified for the Women's All-around event at Tokyo Olympics.
Will Tokyo be Pranati Nayak's first appearance at Olympic Games?
Yes, Pranati Nayak will compete at her first Olympic Games in Tokyo this year.
Who is Pranati Nayak's long term coach?
Minara Begum has trained and mentored Pranati Nayak since the past 18 years. After her retirement from SAI, Lakhan Sharma has been training the Indian gymnast.
How did Pranati Nayak secure a place at Tokyo Olympics?
The 26-year old bagged a bronze medal at 2019 Asian Championships held in Ulaanbaatar. Since the latest Asian Championships were cancelled owing to the covid-19 pandemic, the 2019 championships were used to ascertain the qualification. Pranati Nayak secured a Asian continental quota.
When did Pranati Nayak take up gymnastics?
Pranati Nayak took up the sport, when she was a nine-year-old.
Is Pranati Nayak in regular contact with Dipa Karmakar?
Pranati Nayak is in regular touch with Dipa Karmakar, who narrowly missed out on a Bronze medal at 2016 Rio Olympics. Pranati revealed that she takes advice from Dipa Karmakar on a regular basis.
How is Pranati Nayak preparing for Tokyo Olympics?
Sports Authority of India (SAI) have given Pranati Nayak a special permission to practice at their facilities. SAI has also given her all necessary support, from a masseur to a physiotherapist in addition to a coach.
Which is Pranati Nayak's favorite artistic gymnastics apparatus?
Vault is Pranati Nayak's favorite gymnastic apparatus.