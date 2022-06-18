Pranati Nayak wins bronze at Asian Gymnastics Championships

Gymnast Pranati Nayak bagged a bronze medal at the 9th Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha, Qatar after scoring 13.367 and 12.967 in her first and second vault attempts, respectively in the Finals.



Korea's Yeo Seojeong won the gold medal while Japan's Miyata Shoko took home the silver medal from the Vault Finals in Doha.

The south Korea's Yeo Seojeong won the first place in the vault table competition to win the gold medal🥇, the Japanese Miyata shoko came second to won the silver 🥈, and the Indian Nayak pranati came third to win bronze 🥉. pic.twitter.com/Yyh81iSFrU — Qatar Gymnastics Federation (@Qatargym) June 17, 2022

Hailing from Kolkata, West Bengal, this was Nayak's second bronze medal win in the Asian Artistic Championships. Earlier in 2019, Nayak had also clinched the brown metal with an attempt of 13.384.

Veteran Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar has also been a bronze medallist at the Asian Artistic Championships and has a 14.725 score to show for her 2015 win.



The Tokyo Olympics-returned Pranati Nayak has qualified for FIG World Artistic Championships with this bronze achievement, as well.

