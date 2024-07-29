Olympics 2024: Simone Biles captivates a star-studded audience

Simone Biles, the celebrated seven-time Olympic medallist, returned to the Olympic stage with a captivating performance on Sunday, drawing a remarkable array of A-list celebrities.

Simone Biles has already made history at Paris 2024! 👏



At her third Olympics, she achieved an incredible score of 59.566 during qualification.#Paris2024 @Simone_Biles @gymnastics pic.twitter.com/AzlCfFsI9x — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 28, 2024

The event, held at the iconic Bercy Arena, saw a gathering of famous Hollywood personalities, unlike any typical sports event. Stars like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Tom Cruise, and American Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour were in attendance.



Biles, renowned as the greatest gymnast of all time, has long been a draw for fans and celebrities alike.

Her participation in the artistic gymnastics event attracted even more attention this year, particularly after her dramatic experience at the Tokyo Games, where she withdrew from several events due to the "twistys," a disorienting mental block.

In the stands, Ariana Grande was seen with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

The pair was spotted greeting Anna Wintour, who was seated with director Baz Luhrmann.

Elsewhere, Nick Jonas engaged in conversation with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, while Jessica Chastain watched the performances intently.

Biles’ return has been eagerly anticipated, and she rewarded the crowd with a spectacular display.

Her performance began with an intricate beam routine, followed by an energetic floor exercise that included one of her signature moves.

The audience erupted in cheers as she executed the Biles II vault, though she chose not to perform a new skill she has been planning on the uneven bars.

Her impressive score of 59.566 positioned her at the top of the all-around standings. This score would have claimed victory in the previous three World Championships, highlighting her dominance in the sport.