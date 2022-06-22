How many medals has India won in Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games?

The Commonwealth Games Federation mandates that artistic gymnastics be included in each game's sporting programme because it is a fundamental discipline of the Commonwealth Games. Before becoming a part of the official schedule in 1978, it was first held as a demonstration sport in 1974. Since 1990, it has made an appearance at every game.

Canada is the most successful country in the Gymnastics with a total of 143 medals including 57 gold, 48 silver and 38 bronze. Australia and England follow Canada with 139 andn98 Medals respectively.

India doesn't boast much in gymnastics with only 3 medals to date which include 1 silver and 2 bronze.

2010 Delhi Games

For the first time ever, India was hosting the games and it was not the only debut of India as the host. Indian gymnast Ashish Kumar won two medals for India which was the first in the long history Commonwealth Games.

He won silver in the vault and bronze in the floor exercise putting gymnastics on the Indian medal tally.





2014 Glasgow Games

Dipa Karmakar became the first Indian woman to a medal at Commonwealth Games in Gymnastics. She won a bronze medal in the vault event.

These 3 medals remain the only medals India has won in Gymnastics at Commonwealth