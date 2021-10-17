Know all the Indian gymnasts taking part at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

The World Gymnastics Championships is set to kick of tomorrow with India aiming to win its first ever medal at the 50th edition of the event. We take a look at all the athletes who are representing the country.



Aruna Reddy

She is officially, the first Indian to win a medal at the Gymnastics World Cup and did so in Melbourne at the vault event. Aruna is definitely the most experienced member of her contingent with prior participation coming in at the 2013 Artistic Gymnastics Championships as well.

Best wishes! to 🇮🇳Gymnastics team for 50th FIG Artistic World Gymnastics Championship at JAPAN........ pic.twitter.com/jAcXCUq8K6 — SAI_IG Stadium (@SAI_IG_Delhi) October 12, 2021

Pranati Das

The 24 year old made her debut for India at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and has also competed at the 2018 Gold Coast Edition. She has previously competed at editions of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Stuttgart and Nanning and will be banking to come through the third time with enough experience behind her.

Shraddha Talekar

The 27 year old used to practice at her home with a stuffed landing mat made of old curtains. Such was the dedication of the gymnastics prodigy who is a multiple time gold medal winner at the National Games. Her focus has always been to compete at the World Stage and this is the perfect opportunity to make headlines for her years of dedication.

Ashish Kumar

Yogeshwar Singh

The 24 year old from Haryana has previously competed at the Montreal and Glasgow World Championships. His best finish has been in the Men's vault event in 2017 where he finished 29th with a score of 13.250. He was also part of the men's team that finished 9th at the Commonwealth Games 2018 gymnastics event.

Abhijeet Kumar

The Allahabad born Gymnast has the distinction of taking part at the Youth Olympic Games back in 2014. His experience is also coupled with a participation in the Asian Championships in 2017 where he finished 12th.

Ashish Kumar

Definitely one of India's most decorated Gymnast ever, Ashish Kumar has previously won bronze and silver at the 2012 Delhi Commonwealth Games.He has been competing since 2006 and shows no signs of stopping despite the numerous set backs he faced on the way.