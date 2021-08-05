Gymnast Simone Biles reveals her aunt passed away during Tokyo Olympics

Team US gymnastics star, often revered as the G.O.A.T., Simone Biles revealed on Tuesday that her aunt passed away "unexpectedly" during the Tokyo Olympic Games.



Earlier, Biles had withdrawn from the Games owing to mental health-related concerns and returned to competition after a week when she won a bronze medal on the balance beam event.

Simone Biles doesn't owe us an explanation for why she decided to step down but people need to understand that athletes, even elite ones are people too. Dealing with the passing away of her aunt can't be easy on her mental health.

In a press conference, she said, "At the end of the day, people don't understand what we are going through. Two days ago, I woke up and my aunt unexpectedly passed, and it wasn't any easier here at the Olympic Games. People have to realize that, at the end of the day, we're humans, we're not just entertainment. There are things going on behind the scenes that people have no idea about." as reported by CBS News.





Simon Biles withdrew herself from four individual finals at the Games, including the all-around individual competition, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise. She cited mental health concerns, later explaining that she was suffering from the "twisties" and feared injuring herself during competition.

When Biles returned for the balance beam final, she did not perform any twists, completing a relatively simple routine.



