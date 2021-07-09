Gymnastics at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian Players

Since the first modern Games in Athens in 1896, artistic gymnastics has been a part of the Olympic Games. Initially, the event was only for men, later the women's events were added in Amsterdam in 1928.

Preview

Floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bar are the six medal events for male gymnasts. There are four medal events in the women's division: vault, uneven bars, beam, and floor. Individual and team all-around titles are also given to men and women.

From the 1960 Games in Rome to the 1976 Games in Montreal, Japan dominated men's artistic gymnastics. The Soviet Union and East Germany came to dominate the sport, with Nikolai Andrianov (Soviet Union) earning four gold medals alone at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Currently, great male gymnasts are in Japan, China, and Taiwan. The United States, Taiwan, and China, on the other hand, have legendary female gymnasts. Since the 2000 Sydney Olympics, China and Japan have had a rivalry in Men's gymnastics.

With four gold medals and incredible performance in Rio 2016, USA's Simone Biles established herself as one of the greatest gymnasts.

Guide

Tokyo 2020 Gymnastics events will be conducted in the following categories:

Men

1. Team All-Around

2. Individual All-Around

3. Floor Exercise

4. Pommel Horse

5. Rings

6. Vault

7. Parallel Bars

8. Horizontal Bar

Women

1. Team All-Around

2. Individual All-Around

3. Floor Exercise

4. Uneven Bars

5. Balance Beam

6. Vault

Schedule

The Matches will take place from 24th July to 3rd August at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. The timings are in IST (Indian Standard time)

Day 1, Saturday, 24 July 06:30 - 09:00

Men's Qualification

Day 1, Saturday 24 July 11:00 - 13:30

Men's Qualification

Day 1, Saturday, 24 July 16:00 - 18:30

Men's Qualification

Day 2, Sunday 25 July 06:30 - 10:05

Women's Qualification

Day 2, Sunday, 25 July 11:40 - 15:15

Women's Qualification

Day 2, Sunday, 25 July 16:50 - 18:30

Women's Qualification

Day 3, Monday, 26 July 15:30 - 18:40

Men's Team Final

Men's Team Victory Ceremony

Day 4, Tuesday, 27 July 16:15 - 18:40

Women's Team Final

Women's Team Victory Ceremony

Day 5, Wednesday, 28 July 15:45 - 18:40

Men's All-Around Final

Men's All-Around Victory Ceremony

Day 6, Thursday 29 July 16:20 - 18:35

Women's All-Around Final

Women's All-Around Victory Ceremony

Day 7, Sunday 1 August 13:30 - 18:40

Men's Floor Exercise Final

Men's Floor Exercise Victory Ceremony

Women's Vault Final

Women's Vault Victory Ceremony

Men's Pommel Horse Final

Men's Pommel Horse Victory Ceremony

Women's Uneven Bars Final

Women's Uneven Bars Victory Ceremony

Day 8, Monday 2 August 13:30 - 16:10

Men's Rings Final

Men's Rings Victory Ceremony

Women's Floor Exercise Final

Women's Floor Exercise Victory Ceremony

Men's Vault Final

Men's Vault Victory Ceremony

Day 9, Tuesday, 3 August 13:30 - 15:55

Men's Parallel Bars Final

Men's Parallel Bars Victory Ceremony

Women's Balance Beam Final

Women's Balance Beam Victory Ceremony

Men's Horizontal Bar Final

Men's Horizontal Bar Victory Ceremony

Indian Players





Pranati Nayak

Pranati Nayak became the second Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics, following Dipa Karmakar, India's first-ever gymnast Olympian. Pranati made the cut through the Asian quota in May. Pranati's qualification has raised the possibility of a Gymnastics medal for India.

Also, Male gymnasts again failed to qualify for the Olympics this time.