Gymnastics
Gymnastics at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian Players
Everything you need to know about Gymnastics and Indian players competing in the sport at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Since the first modern Games in Athens in 1896, artistic gymnastics has been a part of the Olympic Games. Initially, the event was only for men, later the women's events were added in Amsterdam in 1928.
Preview
Floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bar are the six medal events for male gymnasts. There are four medal events in the women's division: vault, uneven bars, beam, and floor. Individual and team all-around titles are also given to men and women.
From the 1960 Games in Rome to the 1976 Games in Montreal, Japan dominated men's artistic gymnastics. The Soviet Union and East Germany came to dominate the sport, with Nikolai Andrianov (Soviet Union) earning four gold medals alone at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.
Currently, great male gymnasts are in Japan, China, and Taiwan. The United States, Taiwan, and China, on the other hand, have legendary female gymnasts. Since the 2000 Sydney Olympics, China and Japan have had a rivalry in Men's gymnastics.
With four gold medals and incredible performance in Rio 2016, USA's Simone Biles established herself as one of the greatest gymnasts.
Guide
Tokyo 2020 Gymnastics events will be conducted in the following categories:
Men
1. Team All-Around
2. Individual All-Around
3. Floor Exercise
4. Pommel Horse
5. Rings
6. Vault
7. Parallel Bars
8. Horizontal Bar
Women
1. Team All-Around
2. Individual All-Around
3. Floor Exercise
4. Uneven Bars
5. Balance Beam
6. Vault
Schedule
The Matches will take place from 24th July to 3rd August at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. The timings are in IST (Indian Standard time)
Day 1, Saturday, 24 July 06:30 - 09:00
- Men's Qualification
Day 1, Saturday 24 July 11:00 - 13:30
- Men's Qualification
Day 1, Saturday, 24 July 16:00 - 18:30
- Men's Qualification
Day 2, Sunday 25 July 06:30 - 10:05
- Women's Qualification
Day 2, Sunday, 25 July 11:40 - 15:15
- Women's Qualification
Day 2, Sunday, 25 July 16:50 - 18:30
- Women's Qualification
Day 3, Monday, 26 July 15:30 - 18:40
- Men's Team Final
- Men's Team Victory Ceremony
Day 4, Tuesday, 27 July 16:15 - 18:40
- Women's Team Final
- Women's Team Victory Ceremony
Day 5, Wednesday, 28 July 15:45 - 18:40
- Men's All-Around Final
- Men's All-Around Victory Ceremony
Day 6, Thursday 29 July 16:20 - 18:35
- Women's All-Around Final
- Women's All-Around Victory Ceremony
Day 7, Sunday 1 August 13:30 - 18:40
- Men's Floor Exercise Final
- Men's Floor Exercise Victory Ceremony
- Women's Vault Final
- Women's Vault Victory Ceremony
- Men's Pommel Horse Final
- Men's Pommel Horse Victory Ceremony
- Women's Uneven Bars Final
- Women's Uneven Bars Victory Ceremony
Day 8, Monday 2 August 13:30 - 16:10
- Men's Rings Final
- Men's Rings Victory Ceremony
- Women's Floor Exercise Final
- Women's Floor Exercise Victory Ceremony
- Men's Vault Final
- Men's Vault Victory Ceremony
Day 9, Tuesday, 3 August 13:30 - 15:55
- Men's Parallel Bars Final
- Men's Parallel Bars Victory Ceremony
- Women's Balance Beam Final
- Women's Balance Beam Victory Ceremony
- Men's Horizontal Bar Final
- Men's Horizontal Bar Victory Ceremony
Indian Players
Pranati Nayak
Pranati Nayak became the second Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics, following Dipa Karmakar, India's first-ever gymnast Olympian. Pranati made the cut through the Asian quota in May. Pranati's qualification has raised the possibility of a Gymnastics medal for India.
Also, Male gymnasts again failed to qualify for the Olympics this time.