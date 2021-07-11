Why do gymnasts apply chalk powder before beginning a routine?

Gymnastics as a sport entails an immense amount of core strength, coordination, style and balance for routines to be carried out. Gymnasts require years of training to undertake their events in the olympics or World Championships. Something that has been a constant feature is the use of chalk powder during most of the events. Chalk powder is utilised in different ways for its immensely beneficial uses.



There are three types of chalk powder. 1)Powder Chalk It is used often even in weightlifting and is slapped onto the hands in order to get a grip. It often gets messy to apply given that it is not in a solid form and is not usually recommended. 2) Solid Chalk This is like a bar of soap that must be rubbed onto the hands or surface. It is more reliable than powder chalk and is often used in events that require balancing and focus.

