Explained: Gymnast Simone Biles to attempt a new skill at Paris 2024

American Simone Biles is set to attempt a new skill on the Uneven Bars at the Paris Olympics. She submitted her decision to the International Federation of Gymnastic Women’s Technical Committee on Thursday.

She is one of four female gymnasts who could attempt new original moves during the Paris Olympics 2024.

The new original skill that Biles will attempt involves a clear hip circle forward with a 540-degree turn to handstand. It is an updated version of the skill named after Wilhelm Weiler of Canada.

If Biles attempts it successfully, it would be the sixth skill named for Biles.

Skills are named after the first gymnast who attempts the skill successfully at a major international meet.

Biles will begin his Paris Olympics campaign on Sunday with qualifications, but she could go for the skill at any point during the Games to have it named for her.





A look at Simone Bile's new original element that she has submitted to the officials( Photo Credit:- FIG on X)

After assessment of the skill, the Technical Committee determined that the skill was worth 0.5 on a difficulty scale of A to J, giving it an E difficulty value.



The seven-time Olympic gold medallist already has five elements named after her in the Women’s Code of Points, including two vaults, two tumbling skills on Floor Exercise, and a dismount on the Balance Beam.

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Nellie Kim of the erstwhile Soviet Union has seven skills named after her, which is currently two more than Simone.

For the move to be named after her, Biles will have to perform it without any major fault at any phase during the competition at the Paris 2024.



If Biles completes the skill, she would be the only active women's gymnast to have at least one skill named for her on all four apparatuses.

Other women's gymnasts aiming to have original elements named after them at Paris 2024 include Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who has submitted a Yurchenko triple twist on Vault, and Lieke Wevers and Naomi Visser, both Dutch, who will attempt a triple turn with leg held at horizontal on Floor Exercise.

If the gymnasts succeed in the original elements during the Games, the elements will bear both their names.

