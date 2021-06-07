Simone Biles creates another record heading to Tokyo Olympics

Another day, another record for American gymnast Simone Biles as she wins the women's all-around event at the US Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. With 119.650 points, she became the first woman in history to win seven U.S. titles — every year since 2013. The record takes her to tie with Alfred Jochim who won six times from 1925-30 and then again in 1933.

Biles earned 119.650 in two days, followed by Suni Lee (114.950) and her training partner Jordan Chiles finished third, scoring 114.450.

The Olympic trials will take place in the third week of this year from June 24-27. Four athletes will be chosen to compete in team event for US national team in Tokyo 2020. Biles, Lee, and Chiles are almost confirmed of making the team while the fourth spot will be chosen.



Who is Simone Biles?

The modern-day marvel Simone Biles is America's most decorated gymnast in the world. Since her debut at the elite level in the 2013 World Championships, Biles has been regarded not as the best of the current crop of US gymnasts, but potentially the best ever.

She has a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals. As Biles is raring to take one of her best shots at the Tokyo Olympics, she has the potential to break all records including Vitaly Scherbo's 33 medals and Larisa Latynina's 32. At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Biles won individual gold medals in all-around, vault, and floor; bronze in balance beam; and gold as part of the United States team.





Biles is a five-time World all-around champion, five-time World floor exercise champion, three-time World balance beam champion, two-time World vault champion, a six-time United States national all-around champion, and a member of the gold medal-winning American teams at the four World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. At 23, Biles is the gymnast with the most World medals (25) and most World gold medals (19), having surpassed Scherbo's record 23 World medals by winning her 24th and 25th, both gold, at the 2019 competition in Stuttgart.



She is the female gymnast with the most World all-around titles (5). She is also the first female gymnast since Daniela Silivaș in 1988 to win a medal on every event at a single Olympic Games or World Championships, having accomplished this feat at the 2018 World Championships in Doha. Biles has yet to commit to competing at either the Worlds or Olympics after Tokyo 2020. The huge and highly specialized physical demands of women's gymnastics today mean many retire in their early twenties.

Even if she's not participating in Paris 2024, an all-gold show in Tokyo would ensure her to be the greatest at the Olympics.