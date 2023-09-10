FIG World Challenge Cup: Pranati Nayak wins bronze in Vault

Gymnast Pranati Nayak justified her selection for the Asian Games with a bronze medal in the vault event at the ongoing FIG World Challenge Cup in Szombathely, Hungary, on Friday.

The 28-year-old finished third in the vault event with a score of 12.966 and she was tied with Athanasia Mesiri. Pranati was awarded a bronze medal with the highest single vault score of 13.066.

Szombathely WAG Vault Final



🥇 Greta Mayer HUN 13.149

🥈 Alice Vlkova CZE 12.999

🥉 Pranati Nayak IND 12.966



Athanasia Mesiri also scores a 12.966 but misses on the tie break (highest single vault score, which Nayak won with a 13.066 to Vlkova's 13.0). — The Gymternet (@thegymterdotnet) September 9, 2023

Earlier on Friday, Pranati finished fifth in the qualification round and made it to the eight-woman vault final piping Dipa Karmakar as the experienced campaigner finished ninth in the qualification. Pranati performed Tsukahara straight full twist 360 and Forward Handspring salto 360.

In the men's event, Rakesh Patra finished a creditable fourth and missed the medal by a whisker.

Earlier last month, Rakesh was unceremoniously removed from the Asian Games contingent along with Dipa Karmakar despite topping the trials organized by the Gymnastics Federation of India.



I finished 4th at Hungary 🇭🇺 World Cup 2023 ,Hard luck,, but Definitely I will get some glory for our Odisha and india, jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tmx7qdthTX — Rakesh Kumar Patra (@RakeshK57440044) September 9, 2023

With less than two weeks to go for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Pranati Nayak remains the lone gymnast in the 634-member Indian contingent.