Gymnastics
FIG World Challenge Cup: Pranati Nayak wins bronze in Vault
Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak won a bronze medal at FIG World Challenge Cup in the Vault event.
Gymnast Pranati Nayak justified her selection for the Asian Games with a bronze medal in the vault event at the ongoing FIG World Challenge Cup in Szombathely, Hungary, on Friday.
The 28-year-old finished third in the vault event with a score of 12.966 and she was tied with Athanasia Mesiri. Pranati was awarded a bronze medal with the highest single vault score of 13.066.
Earlier on Friday, Pranati finished fifth in the qualification round and made it to the eight-woman vault final piping Dipa Karmakar as the experienced campaigner finished ninth in the qualification. Pranati performed Tsukahara straight full twist 360 and Forward Handspring salto 360.
In the men's event, Rakesh Patra finished a creditable fourth and missed the medal by a whisker.
Earlier last month, Rakesh was unceremoniously removed from the Asian Games contingent along with Dipa Karmakar despite topping the trials organized by the Gymnastics Federation of India.
With less than two weeks to go for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Pranati Nayak remains the lone gymnast in the 634-member Indian contingent.