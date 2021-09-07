After missing out on Tokyo Olympics, Dipa Karmakar is set to return at gymnastics national camp

India's most decorated gymnast Dipa Karmakar will be finally back in action and set sights on big tournaments ahead as the national camp for gymnastics is set to kickstart on September 8.

Along with Dipa, three other female gymnasts from Tripura will be taking part in the camp to be held in Delhi This is for the first time in the history that four Tripura gymnasts will be taking part in the camp together. Incidentally, all of them are pupils of coach Bisweswar Nandi.

In an interview with ANI, Dipa said, "After a long time, our national camp is going to start from Sept 8 and will last till October 17. In between, there will be trials for World Championships and South Asian Championships. After a long time, we will get to experience a camp and seniors will also be there. We are 16-members and of them, 4 are from Tripura we all train under Bisweswar Nandi sir, I am feeling very good, I just wish to give my best performance and I urge everyone to pray for us."

As we head to the camp it was very encouraging to meet @BjpBiplab sir. He has been a huge pillar of support for gymnastics in Agartala. #gymnastics pic.twitter.com/bODApupo51 — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) September 6, 2021

The national camp will also be responsible for the selection of gymnasts for the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships to be held in Kitakyushu, Japan and the South Asian Championship.

