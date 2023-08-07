Football teams have been given relaxation, Dipa Karmakar should too: GFI

Star Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar could be picked in the Indian contingent for the 2023 Asian Games following a request to the Sports Ministry by the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI), according to PTI.

The GFI is hopeful that Dipa will be exempted from the Asian Games selection criteria set by the government, like the football teams, who are being sent despite not meeting the criteria of being among the top-8 ranked Asian sides.

Meanwhile, as the all-important question gathers steam, even the sports ministry said that Dipa Karmakar could be accommodated in the Indian contingent for her contribution to Indian gymnastics.

A sports ministry official told PTI, “Dipa and the federation (GFI) have written to us requesting for eligibility criteria relaxation and the matter will come up for discussion this week and, in all probability, she will be considered."

Dipa, who brought Indian gymnastics into the spotlight by finishing a creditable fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was dropped from the final list of women gymnastics squad for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games from September 23 for failing to fulfil the ministry’s selection criteria.

READ | Dipa Karmakar dropped for Asian Games, Gymnastics federation seethes

GFI selection committee chairman Ashok Sahoo said, “We have written to SAI (Sports Authority of India) to consider Dipa’s case and she is likely to be given relaxation. The football teams have also been given relaxation and so Dipa too should be considered and we have received positive response from SAI. She is likely to cleared this week."