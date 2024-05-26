Dipa Karmakar wins gold Asian Gymnastics Championship, creates history

Dipa Karmakar clinched the gold medal in the Vault final at the Asian Gymnastics Championship held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan to create history as the first Indian to win the Championship with an impressive total score of 13.566, on Sunday.

Kim Son Hyang of the Republic of Korea secured the silver medal, while her compatriot Jyo Kyong Byal took home the bronze.

This win marks a significant achievement for Karmakar, especially following a challenging period in her career.Karmakar, a Rio Olympian, has battled severe injuries and doping allegations over the past few years. She made her return to gymnastics last year, but struggled to regain her peak form, ultimately missing out on her final opportunity to secure an Olympic quota.

Earlier this Friday, Karmakar faced disappointment as she failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, finishing 16th in the all-around discipline at the at the Asian Gymnastics championship. Despite her efforts, she scored 46.166 points, falling short of the qualification mark.



The single quota spot for the Paris Olympics from this event was claimed by Emma Malabuyo of the Philippines, who finished in third place overall with a score of 50.398 points.