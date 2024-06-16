'Tripura has great prospects in gymnastics': Bishweshwar Nandi

Bishweshwar Nandi, a Dronacharya awardee-winning gymnastics coach, has high hopes for Tripura's budding gymnasts.

Nandi, who coached top gymnast Dipa Karmakar to a fourth-place finish in the vault final at the 2016 Rio Olympics, emphasized the potential of young athletes in the region.

"Tripura has great prospects in gymnastics," Nandi was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Six to seven girls are showing potential to perform well not only at the national level but also on the global stage. Gymnastics is a highly competitive, injury-prone, and technical game. Proper guidance from the coach is very important," he added.

He praised the state government for providing excellent facilities to budding gymnasts at the Netaji Subhash Regional Coaching Centre (NSRCC) in Agartala, the state capital.

"During rigorous training, boys and girls develop injuries, which is a major concern in this sport. The coach needs to walk the extra mile to ensure that the gymnasts remain physically fit," he said.

'Searching for a second Dipa': Bishweshwar

Nandi is currently searching for the next star gymnast, aiming to replicate Dipa Karmakar's success.

"I am in search of a second Dipa, which would become a reality when proper coaching and environment meet at one point," he said.

He also acknowledged that Dipa's achievements have busted many myths about Indian gymnastics. According to Nandi, gymnasts from states like Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and some southern states are also performing well.

Dipa Karmakar, who hails from Tripura, recently made history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Asian Senior Championships, clinching the top spot in the women's vault event in Tashkent.

"As I said, providing proper guidance to budding gymnasts is the most important duty of coaches in order to make them perform well at global tournaments," Nandi added.