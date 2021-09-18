After winning Olympic gold, Sunisa Lee to compete in dance reality show

After putting up a stunning show at the Tokyo Olympics, 18-year-old Sunisa Lee took everyone by pleasant surprise as she went on to become the winner from Team USA in the Women's Individual All-Around event of gymnastics. With Simone Biles not taking part in the event citing mental health reasons, Sunisa Lee stepped in and claimed glory for herself and became the fifth straight American to clinch the honour in this event at the prestigious Olympic Games.

Having had her tryst with Olympic success, the 18-year-old Hmong American gymnast will now look towards setting the stage on fire with her lithe athleticism in the grand 30th season of the popular reality TV show 'Dancing with the Stars' (DWTS).

Suni's got moves, but can she stick the landing on #DWTS? 🏅🌟 @sunisalee_ pic.twitter.com/i4Lc3c6NP2 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 26, 2021

Juggling a hectic schedule, the gold medallist from the 2019 World Championships is also taking online classes at the Auburn University from where she is also supposed to represent her college in an upcoming event. Other than fulfilling her college duties, Sunisa Lee is excited to show her moves on the dance floor in the LA-based reality TV show as well, which is set to have its season premiere on Monday, 20th September.



"I can express myself, which I'm excited for, because in gymnastics you can't really do that, especially when you're training for so much and it's just a very intense kind of environment," Lee said. "I'm excited to kind of let loose and just have fun," Lee told to AP.

Sunisa Lee with Simone Biles (Source: Instagram/Simone Biles)

Simone Biles, the GOAT of gymnastics, was very enthusiastic about Sunisa Lee's debut on DWTS too. Biles, who participated along with pro partner Sasha Farber in Season 24 of DWTS is excited for the Hmong American teenager as she gets ready to take new strides. "I think she'll do really well...I think America will fall in love with her because she has such an inspiring story," Biles told PEOPLE.



The future of #DWTS just got even brighter. 🌟 See these stars in the ballroom MONDAY at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/Nl7VOIJ5kE — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 17, 2021

Moreover, DWTS has seen a lot of gymnasts take stage and Sunisa Lee is the latest addition to the fine list. Apart from Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee, DWTS has seen Aly Raisman, Shawn Johnson East, Mary Lou Retton, Laurie Hernandez and Nastia Liukin who have all competed for the mirrorball trophy in the extremely popular TV show.

Two-a-days: After gym workouts she goes to practice for Dancing With The Stars. She's taking online Auburn classes this semester out in LA.



DWTS premiers on Monday. pic.twitter.com/quQtyDxr6d — Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) September 16, 2021

While it is yet to be disclosed who Sunisa Lee's partner will be on the show, we can't wait for this teenager to bring some oomph and charm to DWTS with her swift moves in a variety of routines as she joins the star-studded list of people in the show's epic 30th season outing.

