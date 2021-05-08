5 years after Dipa Karmakar's Olympic feat, Indian gymnastics in a downward spiral

For a country like India, which is starved of sporting success beyond cricket, the Rio Olympics in 2016 proved out to be an anti-climax for the shot in the arm that it received during London 2012 with a six-medal haul. The fire which ignited in London by the likes of Mary Kom, Vijender Singh, was doused by a record 117-member team, that brought back just two medals home. PV Sindhu's silver medal and Sakshi Malik's bronze medal were a respite from an otherwise lowkey Olympic outing.





So what happened to all the hopes that were kindled after Dipa's unprecedented show at Rio? One thing was for sure, the popularity of the sport peaked after the Tripura lass etched glory for the country in the Olympics. She inspired a generation to pick up gymnastics which resulted in more children and teens enrolling themselves in the sport. In every state, where gymnastics centres were under the control of the government saw several private academies and gymnastic centres spring up. For instance, the Lal Bhadur Shastri Stadium and Saroor Nagar stadium were the only places that housed gymnastics facilities in the city. Within a span of four years, over 200 centres mushroomed in and around the city. Aruna Budda Reddy, who created history by becoming the first Indian to clinch a medal at Gymnastics World Cup, was reared and trained at the LB Stadium. Similarly, Tripura, the home of Dipa, has also seen a surge in the number of academies.



"With the growing interests among children and parents, equally, these gymnastics centre thrived and more pupils enrolled in their program. making it a lucrative business and there lies the problem," The Bridge spoke to a former national-level gymnast (name withheld).

Despite the flurry of newly established gymnastics centres in India, there remains a wide gap of knowledge about the sport. The culture is thriving over outdated rules and age-old methods. " The education about the sport is still outdated. We are still lagging behind in terms of the latest concepts, techniques, and information, which should be the priority for now. Even after years of training, there is barely any standardization of training codes. Every other gymnastics centres follow different techniques to train," says the gymnast. For instance, USA, the country recognised as the powerhouse of world gymnastics has five different sets of programs for women's artistic gymnastics — from Xcel program for hobbyist gymnasts to the Elite program that fetches most silverware at the Olympics.

There is certainly much documentation about gymnastics available widely across the internet and also an opportunity to bring foreign coaches' intervention to bridge the gap among local coaches and train them, however, the proposition has never been delved upon by the Gymnastics Federation of India, which got its recognition as a National Sports Federation just in March this year after a faction-ridden tenure of 10 years. The GFI was de-recognised by the ministry in 2011 because of infighting in the body, and since then it has remained so till the ministry's order. Though there has been a vast inflow of young coaches who are approved by the International Gymnastics Federation (French: Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique, FIG). "Each of these coaches has different mindsets, different training techniques and also have internal strife with the older coaches which have failed reach a middle ground. With the federation, just being recognised, we need good leadership to standardise," says the gymnast.